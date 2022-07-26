Maha: Three held days after man electrocuted to death at Nagpur farm

Nagpur district police on Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a man whose body with a boulder tied to him was found in a nullah four days ago, an official said. The investigation revealed that one of the arrested persons, a farmer, had illegally placed an electric fence at his farm in Chimnazari village under the Bela police station area.

The victim, identified as Bhagchand alias Ajay Warkade, suffered an electric shock on the night of July 21 when he went to the farm of the accused, Ishwar Masram, the official said. Masram, farm guard Dilip Shirshikar, and one Rahul Parteki dumped the body into a nullah by tying a boulder to it to destroy evidence, he said. A case of murder has been registered, the official added.

