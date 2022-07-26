Left Menu

Maha: Three held days after man electrocuted to death at Nagpur farm

Nagpur district police on Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a man whose body with a boulder tied to him was found in a nullah four days ago, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:59 IST
Maha: Three held days after man electrocuted to death at Nagpur farm
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur district police on Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a man whose body with a boulder tied to him was found in a nullah four days ago, an official said. The investigation revealed that one of the arrested persons, a farmer, had illegally placed an electric fence at his farm in Chimnazari village under the Bela police station area.

The victim, identified as Bhagchand alias Ajay Warkade, suffered an electric shock on the night of July 21 when he went to the farm of the accused, Ishwar Masram, the official said. Masram, farm guard Dilip Shirshikar, and one Rahul Parteki dumped the body into a nullah by tying a boulder to it to destroy evidence, he said. A case of murder has been registered, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges; Studies find more clues to the potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children and more

Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as O...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022