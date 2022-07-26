Left Menu

3 held with heroin worth Rs 25 crore in Jammu

The police have also recovered Rs 11 lakh in cash from them, they said, adding that initial probe indicate that the narcotics were dropped on this side of the border by a drone.Police teams led by Senior Superintendent of Police Jammj Chandan Kohli worked on a tip off and conducted a special checking at Bahu Fort, Additional Director General of Police ADGP Mukesh Singh said.A Verna car was intercepted and three people were rounded up.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:18 IST
3 held with heroin worth Rs 25 crore in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested three people here and seized 12 kgs of heroin worth Rs 25 crores in the international market from them, officials said. The police have also recovered Rs 11 lakh in cash from them, they said, adding that initial probe indicate that the narcotics were dropped on this side of the border by a drone.

Police teams led by Senior Superintendent of Police Jammj Chandan Kohli worked on a tip off and conducted a special checking at Bahu Fort, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

A Verna car was intercepted and three people were rounded up. During search, 12 kgs of heroin and Rs 11,00,000 in cash were recovered from them, Singh said. A case was registered at Bahu Fort police station and the three accused were arrested, he said.

The accused have been identified as Sarvwan Singh, Malkeet Singh and Balbir Singh - all hailing from Amritsar in Punjab, he said.

He said the cost of drugs in the international market is worth Rs 25 crores.

The ADGP aid the Jammu police is working tirelessly to uproot the chain of drug supply in the region. ''Thorough questioning of the accused is going on to know the origin of the drugs, taking into account both the forward as well as backward linkages'', he said. Based on the packing of the drugs, it appears to have been dropped by drones, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges; Studies find more clues to the potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children and more

Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as O...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022