Delhi Police nabs man absconding for 13 years in murder case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:45 IST
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 34-year-old man who had been absconding for 13 years after allegedly killing a person in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, officials said on Monday.

Sandeep alias Rinku is the fourth accused arrested in the 2009 case, they said.

In November 2009, the body of a man was found near a building near DDA market. Back them, a man had told the police that while coming from Raghubir Nagar, his rickshaw driver told him that someone had killed a person near a building at the DDA market, officials said. When he reached the spot, he found the body of his brother-in-law Raja lying there and saw blood oozing from his mouth. A big stone was also lying on his chest, police said. ''A case of murder was registered and during investigation, a secret information was received and three accused -- Sunny, Rahul and Sanjay -- were then arrested,'' said Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). However, Sandeep, who kept changing his hideouts, had been evading arrest and had been declared as proclaimed offender in 2010, he added. For the last one year, the investigating officer collected information discreetly, activated secret informers, verified and confirmed the identity of the accused. Based on a tip-off, a midnight operation was conducted at Vikas Nagar, and the accused was arrested, he said.

Sandeep is a native of Haryana and was hiding in Bihar and Jharkhand where he started working as a labourer. He also got married to a woman from Jharkhand, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

