Mother-son duo, three other family members held for killing man

A 42-year-old woman along with three other members of her family, including her daughter, were arrested by the police on Tuesday for allegedly killing a man in suburban Bhandup, a police official said.

The woman's minor son was also detained in connection with the incident, he said.

All of them allegedly killed a 38-year-old man, Vinod Satam, said the official from the Bhandup police station.

The woman was in a relationship with Satam, but he used to frequently beat her up and also her children over domestic issues, he said.

Fed up with this constant harassment, the woman and other members of her family assaulted the man recently, leaving him seriously injured. He later died in a hospital, said the police official.

All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), and further investigation was underway, he added.

