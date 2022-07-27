White House exploring options if Russia leaves space station

Russia has not formally notified the United States of its intention to withdraw from the International Space Station, but the White House is exploring options to mitigate the impact, they said on Tuesday.

"The government has not formally notified the United States of their intentions to withdraw from the ISS," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing for reporters.

"We're exploring options to mitigate the potential impacts on the ISS beyond 2024 if Russia does withdraw."

