Left Menu

White House exploring options if Russia leaves space station

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2022 02:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 02:20 IST
White House exploring options if Russia leaves space station
  • Country:
  • United States

Russia has not formally notified the United States of its intention to withdraw from the International Space Station, but the White House is exploring options to mitigate the impact, they said on Tuesday.

"The government has not formally notified the United States of their intentions to withdraw from the ISS," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing for reporters.

"We're exploring options to mitigate the potential impacts on the ISS beyond 2024 if Russia does withdraw."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022