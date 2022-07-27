Left Menu

Land-for-jobs scam: CBI arrests former OSD of Lalu Yadav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 10:58 IST
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI arrests former OSD of Lalu Yadav
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Bhola Yadav, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said Wednesday.

The agency is carrying out searches at two locations in Patna and two in Darbhanga in Bihar in connection with the case, they said.

Bhola Yadav served as OSD to Lalu Yadav during 2005-09, they said. It is alleged that prime properties in Patna were sold or gifted to the family members of the former minister in return for railway jobs to their owners and their families, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022