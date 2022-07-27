Land-for-jobs scam: CBI arrests former OSD of Lalu Yadav

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Bhola Yadav, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said Wednesday.

The agency is carrying out searches at two locations in Patna and two in Darbhanga in Bihar in connection with the case, they said.

Bhola Yadav served as OSD to Lalu Yadav during 2005-09, they said. It is alleged that prime properties in Patna were sold or gifted to the family members of the former minister in return for railway jobs to their owners and their families, they said.

