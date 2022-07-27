Ukrainian president nominates lawmaker Kostin to be next prosecutor general

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has nominated Andriy Kostin, a lawmaker from the president's political party, to be the country's next prosecutor general.

Zelenskiy submitted a formal request to parliament for the assembly to vote to confirm Kostin's appointment. He would replace Iryna Venediktova, who was removed as prosecutor general earlier this month.

