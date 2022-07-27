Left Menu

Ukrainian president nominates lawmaker Kostin to be next prosecutor general

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-07-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 11:39 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has nominated Andriy Kostin, a lawmaker from the president's political party, to be the country's next prosecutor general.

Zelenskiy submitted a formal request to parliament for the assembly to vote to confirm Kostin's appointment. He would replace Iryna Venediktova, who was removed as prosecutor general earlier this month.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

