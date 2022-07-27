Left Menu

6,514 Kashmiri Pandits still living in Kashmir valley: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:54 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Altogether 6,514 Kashmiri Pandits are still residing in Kashmir valley -- highest 2,639 in Kulgam district, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that no Kashmiri Pandit has left the valley in 2022.

The number of Kashmiri Pandits who are still residing in the valley as of July 20 is 6,514, he said, replying to a written question.

The minister said the highest number of Kashmiri Pandits are living in Kulgam district (2,639), followed by Budgam (1,204), Anantnag (808), Pulwama (579), Srinagar (455), Shopian (320), and Baramulla (294), among others.

As many as 12 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, 2021, and 2022, he said.

Replying to another question, Rai said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in the Union territory.

There has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks -- from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, he said.

Since the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019, nine government employees (excluding security forces) have lost their lives in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Rai said.

