Left Menu

MP: Five kanwariyas critically hurt after truck hits them in Morena; angry people torch vehicle

Five kanwariyas were critically injured after a truck rammed into a group of pilgrims in Madhya Pradeshs Morena district, following which angry people set the vehicle on fire, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:51 IST
MP: Five kanwariyas critically hurt after truck hits them in Morena; angry people torch vehicle
  • Country:
  • India

Five kanwariyas were critically injured after a truck rammed into a group of pilgrims in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, following which angry people set the vehicle on fire, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Rithorakala village around 11 PM on Tuesday when a group of kanwariya pilgrims was returning from Haridwar (on foot), said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ray Singh. Soon after the incident, local people gathered at the spot, thrashed the truck driver, and set the vehicle ablaze, he said. People also blocked the Morena-Bhind road for two hours after the incident.

Two of the critically injured Kanwarias were referred to Gwalior for further treatment, the ASP said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and his vehicle was impounded. Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva who travel to pilgrimages places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch the holy water of the Ganga river to pour it on various Shivalingas during the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022