US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Microsoft, Alphabet earnings ahead of Fed

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft and Alphabet lifted sentiment ahead of a key U.S. interest rate decision later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.51 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 31,865.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.38 points, or 0.77%, at 3,951.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 193.61 points, or 1.67%, to 11,756.19 at the opening bell.

