US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Microsoft, Alphabet earnings ahead of Fed

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft and Alphabet lifted sentiment ahead of a key U.S. interest rate decision later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.51 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 31,865.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.38 points, or 0.77%, at 3,951.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 193.61 points, or 1.67%, to 11,756.19 at the opening bell.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

