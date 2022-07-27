Siemens Energy: Gazprom must provide customs documents to import turbine
Gazprom must provide customs documents to enable the import into Russia of a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline's Portovaya compressor station, a spokesperson for the company said. The German authorities provided Siemens Energy with all the necessary documents for the export of the turbine to Russia," the spokesperson said. "What is missing, however, are the customs documents for import to Russia.
- Country:
- Germany
Gazprom must provide customs documents to enable the import into Russia of a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline's Portovaya compressor station, a spokesperson for the company said. "From our side everything is said: The transportation of the turbine could start immediately. The German authorities provided Siemens Energy with all the necessary documents for the export of the turbine to Russia," the spokesperson said.
"What is missing, however, are the customs documents for import to Russia. Gazprom, as the customer, is required to provide those." The comments came in response to remarks by Gazprom deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov who blamed blamed Siemens Energy, which is servicing the turbine, for a delay in its return, saying that there were sanctions risks associated with the machinery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- German
- Siemens Energy
- Gazprom
ALSO READ
Russia FinMin backs LNG-for-roubles plan - paper
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
Russia says Ukraine strike in Nova Kakhovka led to casualties
Treasury's Yellen, Japan's Suzuki to discuss weak yen, more sanctions on Russia
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices -U.S. official