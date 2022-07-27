Jharkhand illegal mining case: ED seizes inland vessel worth Rs 30 cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized one inland vessel M.V. Infralink-III worth Rs 30 crore in connection with its ongoing investigation into the illegal mining and extortion case in Jharkhand, the agency said on Wednesday. The vessel was seized during a search operation conducted on Tuesday in the case of the involvement of Pankaj Mishra, a close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

M.V. Infralink-III, bearing registration No. WB 1809, was being operated illegally without having any permit from Sukargarh Ghat, Sahebganj in Jharkhand. The vessel was being operated at the behest of one Rajesh Yadav alias Dahu Yadav in collusion with Pankaj Mishra and others for transporting illegally mined stone chips and stone boulders.

"In this regard, an FIR bearing No. 84/2022dated 26.07.2022 has been lodged by Muffasil Police Station against the owner of the vessel MV INFRALINK-III under Section 25/30 of Bengal Ferries Act, 1885 and Section 188/282/420 of Indian Penal Code," the ED said. This was preceded by the freezing of two illegally operated stone crushers of Maa Amba Stone Works operated by Bishnu Yadav and Pavitra Yadav along with the freezing of three HYVA trucks found at Mauza Majhikola, Sahebganj carrying illegally quarried stone chips and boulders without having any mining challans during a search conducted on July 25 by the ED, said the agency.

In a similar manner, an FIR dated July 26 in this regard has also been lodged under Sections 379 and 414 of IPC. at Girwabadi, Sahebganj. Besides, the ED said, one illegal mine situated at Mauza Simaria, Sahebganj operated by Bishnu Yadav and others has been identified.

"Another mine has been identified at Mauza Demba, Sahebganj where mining has exceeded far beyond the leased area. The quantification of the excess illegal mining done at the above site has been estimated around 37.5 million cubic feet which has remained undeclared and concealed. The processed value of the mined stone chips and boulders is estimated to be around Rs 45 crore," the ED said. An ED team has also been visiting Sahebganj district since July 25 and undertaking a joint survey in conjunction with Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board, District Mining Office, Sahibganj, District forest office, Sahebganj and other officials of Sahebganj to identify the beneficiaries of such illegal mining activities and to investigate the proceeds acquired through illegal mining activities.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Pankaj Mishra on July 19. A Special PMLA Court at Ranchi remanded him to ED custody till August 1. Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and seized various incriminating documents belonging to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 during searches conducted at 21 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8. (ANI)

