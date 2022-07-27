Naked body of man found in forested area

The naked body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from a forested area near Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Police were informed around 4 pm on Tuesday about the the body lying in the forested area near the loop from ITO to Laxmi Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and found the body lying in a naked state, the officer said.

The body was shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary and the deceased was identified as Hiralal Kevat, a resident of Nalanda in Bihar. His family was informed, police said.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, they added.

