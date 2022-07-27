Vibrancy of civil society, pluralism source of India's strength: US official

India is an absolutely ''critical actor'' globally and a major source of its strength has been the potency and vibrancy of its civil society and pluralism, visiting USAID administrator Samantha Power said on Wednesday.

The senior American official said that it has been India's multiethnic and multiparty democracy that allowed it to withstand the challenges the country has faced and come out ahead stronger and more resilient. Power made the comments in an address at an event in Delhi IIT and as well as during a media interaction. She said there has been no question that India, with all of its ingenuity, talent, resources and technological expertise can contribute massively to the development trajectory of many, many countries around the world. ''But ultimately, what has positioned India as a future development leader has not been its assets, but its values. It has been India's multiethnic, multiparty democracy that has allowed it to withstand the challenges it has faced and come out ahead stronger and more resilient,'' Power said in her address. ''It has been its support for free expression over decades that has allowed injustices to come to light. It has been its tolerance for diversity and dissent that has allowed reforms to take hold, and institutions to progress,'' she added.

Power is on a visit to India from July 25 to 27. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is one of the leading aid agencies globally.

''Yet the headwinds against democratic rule are strong the world over. Within the United States and India, there are forces who seek to sow division; who seek to pit ethnicities and religions against each other; who wish to bend laws, abuse institutions, and wield violence against those who stand in their way,'' she said. Power also referred to January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed Congress. ''How the United States and India rise to meet these injustices -- how fiercely we protect our hard-won pluralism, how insistently we defend our democracy and individual rights, will determine not just our own trajectory but that of the world that we inhabit,'' she said.

At a media interaction later, she said described India as an absolutely ''critical actor'' not only in the Indo-Pacific but all over the world. ''In my remarks were an attempt to capture just where that is going and how much potential lies in India's leadership beyond its borders, drawing on so many of the lessons and insights, the dynamism that it shows at home,'' she said.

''There's no question that a major source of India's strength has been the potency and vibrancy of its civil society, the pluralism, the debates that have occurred here over so many decades...the rollicking media debates,'' she added.

In her address at Delhi IIT, the US official also referred to India's approach of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which means the world is one family. ''And that family, (Jawaharlal) Nehru believed, should be free to live without fear and without despair,'' she said. ''That is why, even amidst its own challenges, India established cultural fellowships and training beginning in 1949, offering scholarships to dozens of African and Asian students to study on the subcontinent,'' she said. ''It's why in 1951, India joined other nations to launch the Colombo Plan, to invest in the infrastructure, education, and development of South and Southeast Asia and share policy-making and good governance expertise -- an effort that continues to this day,'' she said.

