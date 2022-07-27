Left Menu

SC upholds ED power to arrest under PMLA; orders enhanced pay scale for judicial officers

The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the Enforcement Directorates ED powers relating to arrest, attachment of property involved in money laundering, search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA that were challenged by multiple petitioners including politician Karti Chidambaram.Among other important matters the apex court heard during the day include the one on enhanced pay scale for judicial officers across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:20 IST
SC upholds ED power to arrest under PMLA; orders enhanced pay scale for judicial officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers relating to arrest, attachment of property involved in money laundering, search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that were challenged by multiple petitioners including politician Karti Chidambaram.

Among other important matters the apex court heard during the day include the one on enhanced pay scale for judicial officers across the country. The top court also upheld the constitutional validity of some provisions of two state laws of Kerala which mandated production of receipt of remittance of welfare fund contribution by transport vehicles owners at the time of paying vehicle tax before the Taxation Officer.

During the day, another bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana agreed to consider listing for hearing a 2020 PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the Law Commission as a ''statutory body'' and appoint the chairperson and members to the panel.

The same bench also agreed to hear on Thursday two separate pleas of the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren against a high court order that had accepted the maintainability of a PIL for a probe against the JMM leader into alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases.

The apex court also ordered implementation of an enhanced pay scale for judicial officers across the country with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016 as recommended by the Second National Judicial Pay Commission, saying it is not going to wait ''endlessly''.

Besides these cases, a bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna adjourned the hearing on a plea of sacked Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking suspension of sentence in a 30-year-old custodial death case as one of the advocates appearing in the matter was suffering from swine flu.

Posting the next hearing on August 3, the apex court, however, expressed its displeasure over frequent adjournments in the case for some or the other reason. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah also clarified that it has not authorised any intermediary to collect any charges from home buyers for providing updates regarding judicial proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022