Man stabbed to death in Pune city, two held
A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Pune city's Nana Peth area, police said. The incident occurred around 1 am on Monday, they said.
''Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder, which was a fallout of some previous enmity,'' an official of Samarth police station said.
The man was allegedly stabbed multiple times using a sharp weapon.
''We are investigating the case. Prima facie, the incident is a fallout of some previous enmity between the deceased and the accused,'' inspector Ulhas Kadam of Samarth police station said.
A video of the man being stabbed multiple times went viral on social media.
