Man stabbed to death in Pune city, two held

Prima facie, the incident is a fallout of some previous enmity between the deceased and the accused, inspector Ulhas Kadam of Samarth police station said.A video of the man being stabbed multiple times went viral on social media.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-07-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 00:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Pune city's Nana Peth area, police said. The incident occurred around 1 am on Monday, they said.

''Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder, which was a fallout of some previous enmity,'' an official of Samarth police station said.

The man was allegedly stabbed multiple times using a sharp weapon.

''We are investigating the case. Prima facie, the incident is a fallout of some previous enmity between the deceased and the accused,'' inspector Ulhas Kadam of Samarth police station said.

A video of the man being stabbed multiple times went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

