Car plunges into river, rescue operation on

The Goa Police on Wednesday midnight began a rescue operation when an SUV with four occupants plunged into a river after ramming into the railing of Zuari Bridge at Cortalim village, 15 km from here. Fire and Emergency Services, Indian Coast Guard and Coastal Police along with locals are engaged in the operation to locate the car. A senior Fire and Emergency Service personnel said they received a call at 1.10 am from a citizen about the incident. Eyewitnesses revealed that a rashly driven SUV overtook another vehicle on the bridge before it hit the railings and went into the water. A senior police official said at least four people were in the vehicle. ''The vehicle was being driven by a woman,'' he added. The rescue operation continued in the night with no trace of the vehicle till 3.30 am. The bridge is located on a national highway between Margao and Panaji cities in South Goa.

