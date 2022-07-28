Left Menu

N.Korean leader Kim calls for readiness to quickly mobilise nuclear war deterrent-Yonhap

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 04:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 04:47 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to set up their forces to allow them to promptly mobilise their nuclear war deterrent, saying his country was prepared for any military clash with the United States, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Kim also warned South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol administration and its military could be annihilated if it makes "dangerous" attempts, the news agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

