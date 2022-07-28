Left Menu

Aarey forest: SC agrees to hear plea against tree felling on Friday

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea challenging the cutting of trees in Mumbais Aarey colony for a Metro car shed.A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would take up the plea after senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan mentioned the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 11:45 IST
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would take up the plea after senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan mentioned the matter. Shankarnarayan said the cutting of trees is going on overnight despite the stay order earlier.

''We have photographs. The CJI said it will be heard by this bench. Can it be listed tomorrow?'' Shankarnarayan said, adding JCBs would be operated over the weekend and the matter requires an urgent hearing. The top court then agreed to hear the matter on Friday. The apex court in 2019 had taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance of a letter petition addressed to the Chief Justice of India by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the colony. The apex court had restrained authorities from cutting any more trees in the Aarey colony after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted on behalf of the State of Maharashtra that no further trees will be cut.

The felling of trees in the colony has been opposed by green activists and local residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

