Iranian police say they have arrested members of suspected spy network affiliated to Israel - ILNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:15 IST
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian police have arrested the leader and four other members of a spy network they suspect are affiliated with Israel's secret services, according to a statement released on Thursday by the intelligence organization of Iran's law enforcement unit.
The statement was reported by the Iranian semi-official ILNA news agency.
