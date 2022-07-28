Left Menu

12 kanwariyas injured in road accident in UP

Twelve kanwariyas were injured here on Thursday when a tractor trolley in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a truck, police said.The incident took place near Katiyuli village, they said.The kanwariyas were on their way to Gola Gokaran Nath after collecting water from the Ghatiya Ghat of the Ganga river, Allahganj police station in-charge Pradeep Sherawat said.Two trolleys were tied to the tractor and one of them overturned after the truck hit it from the side.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:35 IST
12 kanwariyas injured in road accident in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve kanwariyas were injured here on Thursday when a tractor trolley in which they were traveling overturned after being hit by a truck, police said.

The incident took place near Katiyuli village, they said.

The kanwariyas were on their way to Gola Gokaran Nath after collecting water from the Ghatiya Ghat of the Ganga river, Allahganj police station in-charge Pradeep Sherawat said.

Two trolleys were tied to the tractor and one of them overturned after the truck hit it from the side. The truck driver fled the spot, he said.

After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured from under the trolley with the help of villagers. The injured were sent to a hospital for treatment, Sherawat said.

The remaining kanwariyas proceeded on their onward journey, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022