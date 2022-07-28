Left Menu

Man arrested in TN's Erode for links with ISIS

PTI | Erode | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:28 IST
Man arrested in TN's Erode for links with ISIS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man has been arrested here for alleged links to militant organisation ISIS after being grilled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for more than 10 hours, police said.

The Erode North Police on Wednesday arrested Asif Muzabdin (32) for suspected association with the terrorist movement.

Based on inputs, the NIA raided a house at Manickampalayam Housing Unit, a suburb of Erode, on Tuesday night and detained Muzabdin and his friend Yasin (33) for interrogation.

The NIA personnel along with local police conducted the inquiry for more than 10 hours with the duo and the central agency verified the laptops, mobile phones and other documents seized from the house of Asif.

The agency found that Asif has close contacts with the ISIS network.

Based on a complaint lodged by the NIA, Erode North Police arrested Muzabdin after registering a case under Sections 121, 122 and 125 of the Indian Penal Code and 17, 18A, 20, 38 and 39 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded to custody.

Local police are still questioning Yasin.

Recently, a food delivery executive from Assam was arrested in Bengaluru for alleged links with a terrorist outfit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022