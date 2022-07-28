Left Menu

Security guard gets five years in jail for sexually abusing child

Sarkar, who worked as a security guard at a housing complex in Thane city, was accused of taking the girl to an isolated spot on the eighth floor of the building and sexually abusing her on April 11, 2018.The girl was then four years old, said special prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale.He was arrested after the girl told her mother about the incident and a police complaint was lodged.Prosecution examined seven witnesses to prove its case, Hirwale said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special court here has sentenced a 42-year-old man to five years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in April 2018. Special judge for cases under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act V V Virkar convicted Kartik Manvendra Sarkar under section 9 of the act (`aggravated sexual attack').

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him in the ruling delivered on Wednesday. Sarkar, who worked as a security guard at a housing complex in Thane city, was accused of taking the girl to an isolated spot on the eighth floor of the building and sexually abusing her on April 11, 2018.

The girl was then four years old, said special prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale.

He was arrested after the girl told her mother about the incident and a police complaint was lodged.

Prosecution examined seven witnesses to prove its case, Hirwale said.

