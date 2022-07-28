India says it is monitoring reports of Chinese vessel's planned visit to Sri Lanka
India was aware of reports about a Chinese vessel's proposed visit to Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, a spokesperson for its foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"The government carefully monitors any developments having a bearing on India's security and economic interests," spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
