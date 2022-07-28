Boy drowns in creek in Thane
A five-year-old boy drowned in a creek here on Thursday afternoon, a civic official said.Rudra Bhima Admane, resident of Gaimukh area, fell into the creek while answering natures call around 2.30 pm, he said. Fire brigade and police personnel launched a search operation and the boys body was fished out after half an hour, said Chief of the Thane civic bodys Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.
