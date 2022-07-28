Left Menu

Boy drowns in creek in Thane

A five-year-old boy drowned in a creek here on Thursday afternoon, a civic official said.Rudra Bhima Admane, resident of Gaimukh area, fell into the creek while answering natures call around 2.30 pm, he said. Fire brigade and police personnel launched a search operation and the boys body was fished out after half an hour, said Chief of the Thane civic bodys Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A five-year-old boy drowned in a creek here on Thursday afternoon, a civic official said.

Rudra Bhima Admane, the resident of Gaimukh area, fell into the creek while answering nature's call around 2.30 pm, he said. Fire brigade and police personnel launched a search operation and the boy's body was fished out after half an hour, said Chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant. Police are carrying out a further probe, he added.

