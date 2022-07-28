Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman witness in land scam case claims she received rape and death threat

Updated: 28-07-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:15 IST
A woman witness in the Patra Chawl land redevelopment irregularities case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that she received a note, which threatened that she would be raped and killed, police said on Thursday.

The witness has submitted a written complaint at the Vakola police station on July 20.

She claimed that she received the threat note inserted in a newspaper delivered at her home on July 15, which mentioned that she would be raped and murdered ''if she opened her mouth before the ED'', he said.

The central agency is probing the alleged money laundering case involving the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

