US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat after GDP data, Meta forecast

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday after gloomy forecasts from Meta and Qualcomm and an early reading that showed the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 32,197.62.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.52 points, or 0.06%, at 4,026.13, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.06 points, or 0.03%, to 12,036.48 at the opening bell.