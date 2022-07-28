Left Menu

UP ex-MLA's son arrested for gang-rape, cheating sent to 14-day judicial custody

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:24 IST
UP ex-MLA's son arrested for gang-rape, cheating sent to 14-day judicial custody
Vishnu Mishra, son of jailed former MLA Vijay Mishra, was produced before two local courts on Thursday in connection with a gang-rape and cheating case registered against him. Vishnu was produced in the courts of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sabhiha Khatoon and Additional Chief Judicial Magistarte Sadhna Giri in separate cases, according to his lawyer Anand Shukla. The courts sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Vishnu was absconding since August 2020 and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. He was held by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Pune on July 24. The police had also issued a look-out circular against him in September 2020, officials said. According to police, four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra was arrested in 2020 from Madhya Pradesh after his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari accused him of property grabbing, cheating and threatening to kill him. He is currently lodged in Agra jail, while his wife Ram Lalli Mishra has taken bail from the high court.

