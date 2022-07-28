56 lakh fish seeds released in Ganga: Govt

More than 56 lakh fish seeds have been released in the Ganga river for conservation and restoration, the Jal Shakti ministry said Thursday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu also said 930 turtles have been released in the river.

He said supporting is being provided for conservation and breeding of freshwater turtles and gharial at Kukrail, Lucknow.

In addition, four rescue and rehabilitation centres for aquatic species have been established, he said in a written response. Further, for aquatic biodiversity conservation, seven projects at an estimated cost of Rs 162.79 crore have been taken up under Namami Gange, he said. These projects aim at planning and management for aquatic species conservation and maintenance of ecosystem services in the Ganga river basin.

