PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:43 IST
Gold jumps Rs 592; silver rallies Rs 1,335
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 592 to Rs 51,750 per 10 grams, amid a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,158 per 10 grams.

Silver also surged by Rs 1,335 to Rs 56,937 per kg from Rs 55,602 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,747 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.38 per ounce.

''Gold prices rallied after US Federal Reserve hiked key interest rates by 75 bps in line with market expectations,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

