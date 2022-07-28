Left Menu

Vinod Ghai is Punjab's new AG, asserts CM Mann amid notification delay

Senior advocate Vinod Ghai is Punjabs new advocate general, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted Thursday amid reports of a delay in the issuance of notification for his appointment. The AAP is expanding in the country that is why such rumours are being spread, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate Vinod Ghai is Punjab's new advocate general, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted Thursday amid reports of a delay in the issuance of notification for his appointment. Ghai succeeds Anmol Rattan Sidhu who resigned from the post of AG citing personal reasons. Sidhu made his resignation public on Tuesday.

On being asked when will a notification be issued, Mann said Thursday, Ghai is a ''reputed lawyer and he will put forth the side of Punjab in the courts strongly''.

The move to appoint criminal lawyer Ghai as the AG invited sharp reactions from the Sikh organisations as he had defended Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Ram Rahim Singh in the 2015 sacrilege cases in the high court.

Mann also trashed reports of a rift between him and a party leader saying the AAP is a family ''and will always remain so''. ''The AAP is expanding in the country that is why such rumours are being spread,” he said.

