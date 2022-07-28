Over 700 patients availed Ayurveda facilities at 12 AFMS hospitals during last 6 weeks: MoD

More than 700 patients have availed the recently-opened Ayurveda facilities at 12 hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) during the last six weeks, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.

''Most of these patients have been suffering from chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, skin disorders, digestive problems arthritis, bronchial asthma etc,'' the MoD's statement noted.

The aforementioned 12 hospitals started offering Ayurveda treatments from June 1 onwards, it stated.

''Qualified doctors and pharmacists have been appointed by the Director General of AFMS at these hospitals in conjunction with the Ministry of Ayush,'' it said.

Ayurveda medicines have also been made available at these centres free of cost, it noted.

''The dependents of serving personnel, veterans and their dependents are entitled to avail this facility,'' it added.

