China's Xi tells Biden U.S. must abide by 'one China' principle over Taiwan
Chinese leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday that the United States should abide by the 'one China' principle with regard to Taiwan and ensure that its actions are consistent with its words, Chinese state media reported. "Those who play with fire will only get burnt," the Chinese president told Biden during a phone call.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-07-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 21:46 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday that the United States should abide by the 'one China' principle with regard to Taiwan and ensure that its actions are consistent with its words, Chinese state media reported. "Those who play with fire will only get burnt," the Chinese president told Biden during a phone call. "Hope the U.S. side can see this clearly."
China firmly opposes Taiwan independence and the interference of external forces, Xi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Biden
- Taiwan
- Joe Biden
- Chinese
- Xi Jinping
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico to put $1.5 bln into upgrading borders as Biden meets Lopez Obrador
Biden en route to Israel for high-stakes Middle East visit
Mexico to put $1.5 bln into upgrading border as Biden meets Lopez Obrador
Biden kicks off Mideast visit in Israel
Kremlin hopes Biden will not seek to turn Saudi Arabia against Russia