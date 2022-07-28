China's Xi tells Biden U.S. must abide by 'one China' principle over Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday that the United States should abide by the 'one China' principle with regard to Taiwan and ensure that its actions are consistent with its words, Chinese state media reported. "Those who play with fire will only get burnt," the Chinese president told Biden during a phone call. "Hope the U.S. side can see this clearly."

China firmly opposes Taiwan independence and the interference of external forces, Xi said.

