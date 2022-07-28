Mexican banking system "solid and resilient" - finance ministry

Mexico's banking system remains in a "solid and resilient position," a finance ministry evaluation of the 50 banking institutions that comprise the system found on Thursday.

Of the 50 banking institutions evaluated 49 earned a satisfactory grade and Deutsche Bank Mexico was the only bank to receive a non-satisfactory rating, the finance ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)