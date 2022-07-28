Left Menu

Spain tells women: Don't worry about body image on the beach

That doesnt only affect our self-esteem, it also takes away our rights and limits how we behave in and whether we enjoy public spaces. Spains Socialist-led coalition government, which came to power four years ago, has made womens rights one of its political banners. The Cabinet has 14 women and eight men in ministerial positions.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-07-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 23:28 IST
Spain tells women: Don't worry about body image on the beach
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing costumes: Don't be.

The government's Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign Thursday encouraging women to reject “stereotypes” and “aesthetical violence” — a reference to social pressure some women feel to conform to beauty ideals.

A poster advertising the campaign features women of different ages, sizes and skin colours in bathing costumes on a beach.

The slogan is, “Summer belongs to us, too.” In a tweet, Equality Minister Irene Montero said: “Enjoy (the summer) however, wherever and with whoever you like.” The head of the Women's Institute, a government body, said gender stereotypes are at the root of discrimination based on physical appearance.

“Expectations are projected onto women about how they should look,” Antonia Morillas told state news agency Efe. “That doesn't only affect our self-esteem, it also takes away our rights and limits how we behave in and whether we enjoy public spaces.” Spain's Socialist-led coalition government, which came to power four years ago, has made women's rights one of its political banners. The Cabinet has 14 women and eight men in ministerial positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022