2 women, minor girl killed in accident in UP's Ghaziabad
Two women and a five-year-old girl were killed when their two-wheeler collided with an unknown vehicle at Dasna on the Ghaziabad Meerut highway on Thursday, police said. The two women have been identified as Anchal 18 and Sunita 30, they said, adding that the minor girl was Sunitas daughter, police said.
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-07-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 00:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Two women and a five-year-old girl were killed when their two-wheeler collided with an unknown vehicle at Dasna on the Ghaziabad Meerut highway on Thursday, police said. The two women have been identified as Anchal (18) and Sunita (30), they said, adding that the minor girl was Sunita's daughter, police said. The three had gone to a local market from Deena Nathpur Poothi village falling under the Masuri police station area limits, Anchal's father Lala Ram Jatav told the police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anchal
- Ghaziabad Meerut
- Deena Nathpur
- Dasna
- Sunita
- Lala Ram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP: 8 killed as double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway
UP: 8 killed as double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway
Double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway, 8 dead
Double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway, 8 dead
8 killed as double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway, PM expresses grief