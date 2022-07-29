Left Menu

2 women, minor girl killed in accident in UP's Ghaziabad

Two women and a five-year-old girl were killed when their two-wheeler collided with an unknown vehicle at Dasna on the Ghaziabad Meerut highway on Thursday, police said. The two women have been identified as Anchal 18 and Sunita 30, they said, adding that the minor girl was Sunitas daughter, police said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-07-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 00:54 IST
2 women, minor girl killed in accident in UP's Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Two women and a five-year-old girl were killed when their two-wheeler collided with an unknown vehicle at Dasna on the Ghaziabad Meerut highway on Thursday, police said. The two women have been identified as Anchal (18) and Sunita (30), they said, adding that the minor girl was Sunita's daughter, police said. The three had gone to a local market from Deena Nathpur Poothi village falling under the Masuri police station area limits, Anchal's father Lala Ram Jatav told the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022