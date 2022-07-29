2 women, minor girl killed in accident in UP's Ghaziabad

Two women and a five-year-old girl were killed when their two-wheeler collided with an unknown vehicle at Dasna on the Ghaziabad Meerut highway on Thursday, police said. The two women have been identified as Anchal (18) and Sunita (30), they said, adding that the minor girl was Sunita's daughter, police said. The three had gone to a local market from Deena Nathpur Poothi village falling under the Masuri police station area limits, Anchal's father Lala Ram Jatav told the police.

