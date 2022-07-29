Left Menu

Couple attacked by toll plaza bouncers in UP

Devender Kumar, SHO, Bhondsi police station said when Ritu got down the car and tried to remove the barrier on her own, she was attacked by a bouncer. The officer said Ritu has also alleged that the bouncers touched her inappropriately.A case has been filed on Ritus complaint at Bhondsi police station.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-07-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 01:03 IST
Couple attacked by toll plaza bouncers in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was allegedly beaten up by a group of bouncers at Ghamroj toll plaza on Gurugram-Sohna road here, police said on Thursday. According to police, Ritu Yadav was travelling from Raisina to Maruti Kunj in her car along with her husband and children on Tuesday. On reaching the toll plaza, she asked the toll worker to remove the barrier and allow her vehicle to go.

The toll worker, however, refused to remove the barrier. Devender Kumar, SHO, Bhondsi police station said when Ritu got down the car and tried to remove the barrier on her own, she was attacked by a bouncer. Another bouncer came and jumped on the car bonnet. The officer said Ritu has also alleged that the bouncers touched her inappropriately.

''A case has been filed on Ritu's complaint at Bhondsi police station. The matter is being investigated,'' he added. PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022