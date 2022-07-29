Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Washington mayor requests troops to aid with migrant arrivals from Texas and Arizona

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested the deployment of military troops to assist with migrants arriving on buses sent by the Texas and Arizona state governments, according to letters sent by her office to U.S. military and White House officials. Bowser, a Democrat, has clamored in recent weeks for federal funds to provide shelter and services to migrants arriving on buses from the two Republican-led states, which sought to make a political statement by sending border crossers to Washington.

Former Obama adviser gets 1 year prison in school theft case

A former White House education adviser under President Barack Obama was sentenced on Thursday to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to charges he stole more than $200,000 from a charter school network he founded. Seth Andrew, 44, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan.

CVS siphoned millions from 'safety net' hospitals - New York lawsuit

New York on Thursday sued CVS Health Corp for allegedly forcing hospitals that serve low-income patients to pay millions of dollars to access discounted prescription drugs, violating state antitrust law. In a lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan, New York Attorney General Letitia James said CVS group abused its market power by requiring hospitals and clinics to use a CVS subsidiary, Wellpartner, to fill prescriptions for discounted drugs at CVS pharmacies.

Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says

Flooding in eastern Kentucky has caused at least eight deaths, Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday, and the death toll is expected to reach double digits as water continues to rise. A series of storms drenching the eastern part of the state has dropped water that has yet to crest, leaving damage that could take years to repair, said Beshear, who declared a state of emergency in six counties on Thursday morning.

Majority of U.S. House backs sweeping semiconductor bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed sweeping legislation to subsidize the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with companies in China and other countries. As voting continued, the tally was 239 to 181, as at least 23 Republicans joined Democrats in backing the legislation. Passage sends it to the White House, where President Joe Biden has said he will sign it into law.

Comedian Jon Stewart erupts after Republicans vote against military burn pits bill

Comedian Jon Stewart, an outspoken advocate for military veterans, erupted in anger on Thursday after U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a bill to provide healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving abroad. "I'm used to the lies, I'm used to the hypocrisy, I'm used to the cowardice, I'm used to all of it, but I am not used to the cruelty," Stewart told reporters outside the Senate during a news conference called by the bill's advocates.

U.S. says insurers must still cover birth control after Supreme Court abortion ruling

The Biden administration on Thursday warned U.S. businesses and health insurance providers that limiting coverage of contraceptives, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, would violate federal law. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance clarifying that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare, requires insurance plans to provide free birth control and family-planning counseling to insured individuals and their dependents.

U.S. Justice Department probing cyber breach of federal court records system

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a cyber breach involving the federal court records management system, the department's top national security attorney told lawmakers on Thursday. Matt Olsen, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, alluded to the threat of cyber attacks by foreign nations as he told the U.S. House of Representative Judiciary Committee that the incident was a "significant concern."

Biden pledge to tax wealthy, companies revived with Manchin-led bill

U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign trail promise to increase taxes on corporations and the wealthy as part of a battle against glaring income inequality in the United States got an unexpected boost on Wednesday. Early proposals to increase tax rates from Biden and his fellow Democrats hit a brick wall in Congress after Republicans -- and some Democrats -- opposed them. But a sudden reversal by West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a swing vote in the divided Senate, has given Biden's tax agenda a new lease on life.

U.S. Senate climate deal 'transformative', backers say

The nearly $370 billion in climate and energy security measures in the budget reconciliation deal U.S. Senate Democrats struck on Wednesday were whittled down from previous versions of the bill, but highly praised by backers of clean energy. Early versions of the bill had $555 billion in tax breaks for clean energy such as wind and solar power as well as batteries and nuclear reactors.

