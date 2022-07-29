Left Menu

Five workers found dead at underground work site in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-07-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 09:01 IST
Kollapur Police Inspector Venkat Reddy said the incident happened late Thursday night.

The victims were found lying with injuries in the ventilation shaft being built 100 meters below the ground and they were immediately shifted to the Osmania Hospital here where they were declared brought dead.

Reddy said the workers were engaged in building an inner wall of the shaft.

He said investigation is on to ascertain the cause of their death.

