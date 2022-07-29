Left Menu

Maha: Two killed, one injured in fire at cremation ground in Nagpur

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Moksha Dham Ghat, a cremation ground in Kamptee, around 30 km from the district headquarters, an official said.The victims had gone to perform the last rites of a man, when the can of diesel, which they were using to light the pyre, caught fire, he said.

Updated: 29-07-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 13:29 IST
Two persons died and one sustained grievous burns in a blaze that erupted while they were lighting a funeral pyre in Kamptee of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening at Moksha Dham Ghat, a cremation ground in Kamptee, around 30 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The victims had gone to perform the last rites of a man, when the can of diesel, which they were using to light the pyre, caught fire, he said. Sudhir Dongre (45) and Dilip Khobragade (60) died, while Sudhakar Khobragade (50) is battling for life at a hospital, the official said. After lighting the pyre, the trio were pouring diesel on it, causing the flames to flare up and burning the can of fuel, he said.

People at the funeral doused the flames and rushed the trio to a hospital, where two of them succumbed to their injuries, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

