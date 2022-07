BRIEF-Sony Exec Growth Of The Gaming Market Has Slowed As COVID-19 Infections Subsided

Sony Group Corp:

* SONY EXEC: GROWTH OF THE GAMING MARKET HAS SLOWED AS COVID-19 INFECTIONS SUBSIDED

* SONY EXEC: ON PS5 COMPONENTS SUPPLY HAS IMPROVED BUT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION CONTINUES TO CAUSE PROBLEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

