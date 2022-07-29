Russia supports Beijing's 'One China' policy - Lavrov

Russia supports Beijing's "One China" policy on the issue of Taiwan, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a press conference on Friday.

China's Xi Jinping warned the U.S. not to "play with fire" in its Taiwan policy during a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling on Washington to also abide by the "one-China principle."

