Steel bombs recovered in Kannur

Kerala police on Friday said they have seized a number of steel bombs from an unused property at Vallangad under Panoor limits.

The unexploded bombs were spotted during a joint raid by the local police and the city bomb squad here, police said.

Investigators said steps were on to defuse the bombs.

Some months back, country-made bombs were seized from the same area, sources said.

