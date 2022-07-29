Steel bombs recovered in Kannur
Kerala police on Friday said they have seized a number of steel bombs from an unused property at Vallangad under Panoor limits.
The unexploded bombs were spotted during a joint raid by the local police and the city bomb squad here, police said.
Investigators said steps were on to defuse the bombs.
Some months back, country-made bombs were seized from the same area, sources said.
