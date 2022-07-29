Left Menu

MP: Food delivery app man stabbed to death, robbed in Indore

We as yet do not know how much money was robbed from him, he informed.The bag was torn and suggests he had resisted the accused, the official said, adding that police were looking at several leads to solve the case and nab the culprits.

MP: Food delivery app man stabbed to death, robbed in Indore
A food delivery app staffer was stabbed to death and robbed while on duty in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

Three unidentified persons stopped Zomata delivery man Sunil Verma (20), who was on a motorcycle delivering food parcels, late Thursday night and sought money from him, Inspector Rajendra Soni of Banganga police station said.

''The men stabbed Verma five times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. His bag, cap and other Zomata items have been recovered from the spot. We as yet do not know how much money was robbed from him,'' he informed.

The bag was torn and suggests he had resisted the accused, the official said, adding that police were looking at several leads to solve the case and nab the culprits.

