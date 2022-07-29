Left Menu

CVC asks govt depts, banks to keep it, CBI in loop on pending sanction for prosecution cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:13 IST
The Central Vigilance Commission on Friday asked all government departments and public sector banks to keep it and CBI informed about pending cases seeking sanction for prosecution of corrupt officials.

Citing Supreme Court directions and the guidelines prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) said the competent authorities are required to decide on the requests for grant of sanction for prosecution within a period of three months.

For cases requiring legal consultation, the period may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended by a further period of one month, it said in an order.

''It has been noticed that after the advice of the commission, the competent authority concerned sometimes sends the matter either to their administrative ministry or DoPT for a final decision, without intimation to CVC or CBI,'' the probity watchdog said. To keep the CVC and CBI informed of the stage in which the case is pending, all competent authorities are required to mark a copy to CVC and CBI of their communications with DoPT/ CVC/CBI/ administrative ministry on such cases, the commission said in the order.

The order has been issued to chief vigilance officers of central government departments and public sector banks among others. The CVC, as the apex integrity institution, is mandated to fight corruption and ensure integrity in administration. Section 8(1)(f) of the CVC Act, 2003, mandates the CVC to review the progress of the applications pending with the competent authorities for sanction of prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

