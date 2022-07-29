UP man booked for 'raping' woman on pretext of marriage

A man here was booked for allegedly raping a middle-aged woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Friday The woman in her complaint alleged that the accused had been raping her for the last three years with a promise of marriage and threatened to kill her when she pressurized him for marriage, Station House Officer (Nawabganj) Tej Pratap Singh said.

According to the SHO, the woman, who is originally from Ghazipur district, had been living in the area for the past several years and is also involved in 'tantrik' activities. A case was registered on Thursday against the accused and the complainant has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, he said.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the report of the medical examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)