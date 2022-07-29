Left Menu

Youths drown during picnic in Ranthambore

Adil Mohammad, 22, and Mohammad Tariq, 23, both residents of Jaipur, had gone to Ranthambore for a picnic with their friends, Circle Officer City Rajveer Singh said.Despite being warned by others not to enter the kund, both went into it to take a bath, and drowned when they ventured too deep, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:30 IST
Youths drown during picnic in Ranthambore
Two youths drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Friday during a picnic, police said. Adil Mohammad, 22, and Mohammad Tariq, 23, both residents of Jaipur, had gone to Ranthambore for a picnic with their friends, Circle Officer (City) Rajveer Singh said.

Despite being warned by others not to enter the 'kund,' both went into it to take a bath, and drowned when they ventured too deep, he said. Their bodies were handed over to their relatives after a post-mortem, Singh added.

