Youths drown during picnic in Ranthambore

Two youths drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Friday during a picnic, police said. Adil Mohammad, 22, and Mohammad Tariq, 23, both residents of Jaipur, had gone to Ranthambore for a picnic with their friends, Circle Officer (City) Rajveer Singh said.

Despite being warned by others not to enter the 'kund,' both went into it to take a bath, and drowned when they ventured too deep, he said. Their bodies were handed over to their relatives after a post-mortem, Singh added.

