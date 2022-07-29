Facilities provided for suspended MPs at protest site withdrawn, alleges Opposition

Opposition parties have alleged that the government has withdrawn certain facilities that had been accorded to the suspended MPs to facilitate their protest in Parliament premises.

Wednesday marked the first day of their 50-hour dharna and the Parliament Secretariat had provided them two ambulances, a doctor on call, two drivers and maintenance staff for the upkeep of the protest site. They were also promised four fans.

However, on Thursday, the cars were allegedly withdrawn and the Aam Aadmi Party took on the responsibility of hiring fans for them.

''It was petty to carry out these things. Women MPs, who had stayed till late at the site, had to be dropped home by us. Others who arrived early morning had to be picked up and brought here in our personal vehicles. It is not that we cannot do these works, but MPs are given these facilities and there is no reason why they were in place on Day 1 and withdrawn a day later,'' an Opposition leader said.

While Trinamool Congress MPs Mausam Noor and Sushmita Dev stayed at the protest site at the entrance of Parliament till midnight on Thursday, another party MP Shanta Chetri arrived at the site at 6 am on Friday.

The leaders also alleged that the cleaning staff left the protest site post 8 pm, while regular maintenance of the place was being done only till Wednesday night.

Similarly, fans were not provided and the AAP had to later arrange them, the Opposition leaders said.

However, the facility to use the Parliament library toilet and the ambulance at the site have not been withdrawn.

Sources in the Parliament Secretariat said MPs are entitled to ferry services when the Parliament is in session.

On Thursday, the suspended MPs moved their protest site from near Gandhi Statue to the entrance of Parliament.

The Opposition has demanded a discussion on price rise in both Houses.

