13-year-old gang raped in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:21 IST
13-year-old gang raped in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu
  Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

Based on the complaint of the minor's family, a case was registered against the three men at Sadar police station on Friday.

''According to the FIR, the accused -- Zakir, Majid Khan and Liyakat -- raped her at different places in the district. The matter is being investigated,'' Deputy SP Shankar Lal said.

The accused are absconding and police are searching for them, the DSP added.

