Left Menu

U.S. appeals court upholds FAA drone identification rules

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:41 IST
U.S. appeals court upholds FAA drone identification rules
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. Appeals Court on Friday upheld rules set by he Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requiring drones to have remote identification technology to enable their identification from the ground.

The rules, which were finalized in April 2021, give drone manufacturers 18 months to begin producing drones with so-called Remote ID. The U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia turned away a legal challenge from a drone operator and others who argued the rule "amounts to constant, warrantless governmental surveillance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022